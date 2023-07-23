No more work from home? Experts suggest hybrid work as best solution

Companies are spending millions for advice on bringing employees back to offices says Matthew Boyle, a senior reporter for Bloomberg. AFP/File

As most companies around the world increasingly require their employees to return to the office, experts say that hybrid work is the best long-term solution.

A number of companies, including Google, Amazon, Disney, and Starbucks, have recently tightened in-office rules. Elon Musk has even gone as far as to call remote work "morally wrong."



However, experts say that forcing employees back to the office will only lead to backlash and attrition. Instead, companies should offer hybrid work arrangements that give employees the flexibility to work from home on some days and in the office on other days.

This is because employees have different preferences for how they work. Some people prefer the social interaction and collaboration that comes with working in the office, while others prefer the flexibility and autonomy of working from home.

A hybrid work arrangement allows employees to choose the option that works best for them. This will boost employee satisfaction and productivity, and it will also help companies attract and retain top talent.

"Companies need to be empathetic when communicating their RTO (return-to-office) plans to employees," says Deborah Grayson Riegel, a leadership and communication expert. "They need to understand that for many people, returning to the office is a loss. They're losing the flexibility and autonomy they've enjoyed over the past two years. They're also losing the social interaction that they've come to rely on."

"Companies should also be prepared to adapt their RTO plans as needed," says Milena Berry, co-founder and CEO of PowerToFly, a diversity recruitment and retention platform. "The future of work is uncertain, and what works today may not work tomorrow. Companies need to be willing to listen to their employees and make changes as needed."

The backlash against RTO mandates is growing. A recent survey found that 60% of employees would consider quitting their job if they were required to return to the office full-time.

Companies that are serious about retaining top talent need to offer hybrid work arrangements. This is the best way to meet the needs of employees and ensure that they are productive and satisfied.