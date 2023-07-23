Meghan Markle is throwing a massive ‘temper tantrum’?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear to have thrown a major temper tantrum, in the eyes of insiders, all due to the negative press they’ve been receiving.

The inside source in question started the entire conversation off by recalling the alleged temper tantrum and how Netflix instigated the bout.

For those unversed, the couple’s tantrum is rumoured to have been instigated as a result of the critical press attention they received over the ongoing Netflix deal.

Per the insider, this led the duo to reconsider a party they planned to throw at their Montecito abode and led to them cancelling the entire thing in the process.

“They had a huge party planned at their home, which they cancelled just three days out,” he claimed.

For the event in question, the duo is rumoured to have specifically erected gazebos for the garden party, but everything was taken down in a rush once Meghan started ‘throwing a fit’.

Meghan allegedly “instructed the planners to call it off” out of absolutely nowhere, and even led to an intense blowout between the couple themselves.

Reports from OK also reveal that the couple also had a 4th of July party planned at their home but were forced to cancel due to the Spotify deal axing.

The Independence Day party was one the couple had “no choice but to cancel” since they were too overwhelmed trying to come up with ways to salvage their relationship with Netflix after Spotify’s walkout.