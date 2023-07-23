 
Jennifer Garner shares her thoughts on SAG membership amid ongoing strike: Photo

By
|July 23, 2023

Jennifer Garner has recently shared her thoughts on SAG-AFTRA membership after she joined the picket lines of the ongoing strike.

On July 22, the 13 Going On 30 actress took to Instagram and posted a photo of her carrying a sign in front of Fox Studios in Los Angeles.

Elaborating in the caption on why she’s joined the strike with other fellow stars, The Adam Project actress wrote, “I was so excited to earn my @sagaftra card in 1995, I remember calling my parents and telling them I was going to receive health care—as an actor.”

The Alias actress continued, “Joining SAG instantly legitimised my improbable fantasy of working as an actor and turned it into an actual job.”

“Thinking of how wildly the industry has changed— I can’t imagine—it must be close to impossible now,” stated the Daredevil actress.

Jennifer noted, “And for journeymen actors—not to mention—stunts, background, stand-ins (all of whom make up the backbone of everything you see) how frustrating to accrue experience and credits, be recognised for your great work, and see your quality of life backslide.”

The actress revealed she’s “proud to walk in solidarity” with her “fellow SAG members and in support of @wgaeast @writersguildwest, but picketing in front of FOX Studios was sobering”.

“I am walking as one of the lucky ones and every day I’m grateful. It will take all of us working together on both sides to evolve our industry, to set future generations of artists up for sustainable careers, and to get ourselves and our beloved colleagues back to work,” she concluded.

This Is Us actress Mandy Moore also showed support to Jennifer’s post, commenting, “Union strong.”

Another SAG member said, “Thank you for this! I’m a new union member and thankful for the hope of change! #unionstrong”

Other SAG member, Terry Walters added, “Eloquent and true and we thank you sooo much for standing up for all of us.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer also joined the picket lines after SAG-AFTRA announced strike on July 13. 

