Robert Downey Jr takes a hilarious dig at Christopher Nolan over directing Avengers

Robert Downey Jr has recently taken a hilarious dig at Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan over Avengers’ direction.



In a new interview with Wired, the Iron Man actor and Nolan were questioned what would happen if Nolan had directed the 2012 Avengers.

Nolan is known for his approach to movie-making as he reportedly took a decade to direct the Inception.

Downey, who played Tony Stark in Iron Man, jokingly replied, “If Christopher Nolan had directed The Avengers, we'd still be shooting it.”

However, Nolan said, “If I had directed The Avengers, there would've been many more Tony Stark scenes.”

“Having worked with Robert on Oppenheimer, there'd probably be a lot too much of Tony Stark, you'd be running away with the movie a little bit,” stated Nolan.

Earlier this week, Nolan praised Downey as he shared that casting him was “one of the greatest casting decisions in the history of movies”.

Speaking on Happy Sad Confused podcast on Thursday, Nolan appreciated Iron Man director Jon Favreau for choosing Downey as the lead.

“When Favreau had the insight to cast him as Iron Man, it's one of the greatest casting decisions in the history of movies,” pointed out Nolan.

Nolan added, “You look at what that did and where that went with everything. I think that was Jon just knowing what an incredible actor, what an incredible potential that was from Downey.”

Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy shared on Marc Maron's WTF podcast that Nolan took only 57 days to film Oppenheimer.