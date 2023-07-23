 
Gisele Bundchen offers a glimpse into ‘low-key’ birthday celebration

By
Web Desk

|July 23, 2023

Gisele Bundchen turned a year older on the July 20.

The Brazilian model is focusing on living her life following her painful divorce from her former husband Tom Brady.

As of now, the star took to her Instagram handle, Thursday and dropped a sneak peek from her low-key 43rd birthday celebrations in Brazil her first birthday without ex-husband Tom Brady.

The Brazilian supermodel, who turned 43 on July 20 uploaded a video on her Instagram Stories that showed her celebrating her birthday with several members of her family, including her two children, son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10.

The celebrations took place in an indoor dining room area on a yacht, which was sailing along the ocean.

Family members are heard singing 'Happy Birthday' in Portuguese to Bundchen and as the song ended, she reached across the table to give a high-five to her twin sister Patricia.

The Brazilian supermodel comes from a huge family as she is the third of her parents' six daughters: Raquel, Graziela, Gisele, Patricia, Gabriela and Rafaela (listed from oldest to youngest).

Brady has yet to post anything on Instagram or Twitter to wish his ex-wife 'Happy Birthday.'

