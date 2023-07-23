 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry has ‘no loyalty’ in his bones: ‘People are disgusted’

By
Web Desk

|July 23, 2023

Prince Harry has ‘no loyalty’ in his bones: ‘People are disgusted’
Prince Harry has ‘no loyalty’ in his bones: ‘People are disgusted’

Experts believe Prince Harry has thrown ‘loyalty completely out of the window’ and are feeling utterly disgusted by it all.

Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English issued these claims and sentiments.

She weighed in on everything during her appearance on the Palace Confidential podcast.

According to Ms English, Prince Harry’s friends are growing rather ‘disgusted’ seeing his behaviour, and some have even wound up hurt after reading his memoir.

“From what I hear there are a lot of people who are genuinely disgusted by what he’s done since leaving the royal family,” Ms English told the outlet.

Before concluding she also went as far as to say, “They feel very hurt by some of the revelations that he’s made."

This is mainly due to the fact that Prince Harry had wound up creating 'a very close-knit circle of friends around each other' while they were growing up.

More From Entertainment:

'Barbie’ makes amazing opening with massive $70.5M ticket sales video

'Barbie’ makes amazing opening with massive $70.5M ticket sales

Queen's Brian May reveals regret over not collaborating with John Lennon

Queen's Brian May reveals regret over not collaborating with John Lennon
Gisele Bundchen offers a glimpse into ‘low-key’ birthday celebration

Gisele Bundchen offers a glimpse into ‘low-key’ birthday celebration
Victoria Beckham shares sweet memories with husband David and Kim Kardashian

Victoria Beckham shares sweet memories with husband David and Kim Kardashian
Star Trek Universe announces musical episode in 'Strange New Worlds' season 2

Star Trek Universe announces musical episode in 'Strange New Worlds' season 2
'Schitt's Creek' star Dan Levy makes spooky entrance in 'Haunted Mansion' trailer video

'Schitt's Creek' star Dan Levy makes spooky entrance in 'Haunted Mansion' trailer
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snub Prince George on his 10th birthday? video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snub Prince George on his 10th birthday?
Jennifer Garner shares her thoughts on SAG membership amid ongoing strike: Photo

Jennifer Garner shares her thoughts on SAG membership amid ongoing strike: Photo
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first post amid divorce rumours video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first post amid divorce rumours