Comic-Con 2023 sees actors, cosplayers rallying behind SAG-AFTRA

July 23, 2023

During Comic-Con 2023 in San Diego, actors, cosplayers, and Congressman Robert Garcia joined forces to express their support for the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

The annual fan event, known for its star-studded appearances, saw a lack of usual star power as Hollywood actors recently went on strike, following in the footsteps of their counterparts in the Writers Guild of America who have been striking since May. 

The strikes were triggered by unsuccessful contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). As a result of the strike, the actors' union imposed strict restrictions on promoting projects affected by the strike, including any discussions about current, future, or past TV or film work during fan conventions like Comic-Con.

Despite the challenges posed by the strike, actors have actively participated in picket lines outside networks and studios in major cities since its initiation. 

In a show of solidarity, local actors took their march to the streets of San Diego, just outside the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con. They were joined by enthusiastic fans dressed in full cosplay attire, showing their support for the cause. Congressman Robert Garcia, who has a history of blending pop culture and politics, also joined the demonstrators, expressing his solidarity with the workers of the entertainment industry.

