Selena Gomez inspires people by speaking candidly about mental health struggle

Selena Gomez has recently turned 31 and over the years, she has inspired people by speaking candidly about mental health.



According to E! News report, the star of My Mind & Me documentary showed how accept herself, her lows and highs and took time to heal herself.

Back in May 2022 at Mental Health Youth Action Forum, the Calm Down hit-maker shared her own experiences battling with mental health including being diagnosed with bipolar disorder in her 20s.

The Only Murders in the Building actress said, “I felt like once I found out what was going on mentally, I found that there was more freedom for me to be okay with what I had because I was learning about it.”

“Bringing attention to mental health through media or just by talking about your journeys can help,” believed the singer.

Selena began sharing her story about mental health following her 2014 lupus diagnosis and kidney transplant in 2017.

That was, as she put it, “really what kept me going”.

“Mental health is very personal for me,” stated the songstress, adding, “and I hope that by using my platform to share my own story and working with incredible people like all of you, I can help others feel less alone and find the help they need, which is honestly all I want.”