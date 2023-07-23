Greta Gerwig ‘terrified’ of directing Narnia movies: Find out why

Greta Gerwig has recently confessed she’s “terrified” prior to upcoming Narnia movies.



Speaking on Inside Total Film podcast, Gerwig revealed that she’s going to direct two Netflix movies based on C.S. Lewis classic series and still she hasn’t started “wrapping her arms around it”.

“I’m properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start,” said the 39-year-old.

Gerwig stated, “I think when I’m scared, it’s always a good sign.”

“Maybe when I stop being scared, it’ll be like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t do that one.’”

Gerwig remarked, “No, I’m terrified of it — it’s extraordinary and it’s exciting.”

Meanwhile, Narnia is not the only project that Gerwig is involved with.

Gerwig has also co-written Disney’s live-action Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler in the titular role and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

Gerwig’s latest movie, Barbie also released this weekend with soaring box office figures.

Elsewhere in the interview, the director also expressed her desire to work on a “variety of movies” during her career.

“I hope to make all different kinds of movies in the course of the time I get to make movies… It’s a long time, but it’s also limited,” she added.

Gerwig mentioned, “I want to do big things and small things and everywhere in between. And having another big canvas is exciting and also daunting.”

Other than Narnia and Barbie, Gerwig also talked about directing a future James Bond movie.

“For now, sticking to lions and dolls. But you never know. I really like James Bond’ producer Barbara Broccoli,” she concluded.