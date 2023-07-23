 
menu menu menu

Greta Gerwig ‘terrified’ of directing Narnia movies: Find out why

By
Web Desk

|July 23, 2023

Greta Gerwig ‘terrified’ of directing Narnia movies: Find out why
Greta Gerwig ‘terrified’ of directing Narnia movies: Find out why

Greta Gerwig has recently confessed she’s “terrified” prior to upcoming Narnia movies.

Speaking on Inside Total Film podcast, Gerwig revealed that she’s going to direct two Netflix movies based on C.S. Lewis classic series and still she hasn’t started “wrapping her arms around it”.

“I’m properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start,” said the 39-year-old.

Gerwig stated, “I think when I’m scared, it’s always a good sign.”

“Maybe when I stop being scared, it’ll be like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t do that one.’”

Gerwig remarked, “No, I’m terrified of it — it’s extraordinary and it’s exciting.”

Meanwhile, Narnia is not the only project that Gerwig is involved with.

Gerwig has also co-written Disney’s live-action Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler in the titular role and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

Gerwig’s latest movie, Barbie also released this weekend with soaring box office figures.

Elsewhere in the interview, the director also expressed her desire to work on a “variety of movies” during her career.

“I hope to make all different kinds of movies in the course of the time I get to make movies… It’s a long time, but it’s also limited,” she added.

Gerwig mentioned, “I want to do big things and small things and everywhere in between. And having another big canvas is exciting and also daunting.”

Other than Narnia and Barbie, Gerwig also talked about directing a future James Bond movie.

“For now, sticking to lions and dolls. But you never know. I really like James Bond’ producer Barbara Broccoli,” she concluded. 

More From Entertainment:

Wilmer Valderrama happy about Mark Harmon’s exit from NCIS? video

Wilmer Valderrama happy about Mark Harmon’s exit from NCIS?

Ed Sheeran delights fans with surprise karaoke performance in Nashville

Ed Sheeran delights fans with surprise karaoke performance in Nashville
Kate Middleton only thinking about 'long-term security' of Royals video

Kate Middleton only thinking about 'long-term security' of Royals
Prince George becomes more 'aware' of his King position after Queen's death video

Prince George becomes more 'aware' of his King position after Queen's death
Hollywood snubs Meghan Markle to get in Kate good books?:'All about money'

Hollywood snubs Meghan Markle to get in Kate good books?:'All about money'
Taylor Swift bursts into laughter as she sings Kanye West diss song in Seattle show

Taylor Swift bursts into laughter as she sings Kanye West diss song in Seattle show
Katie Price confronted with parking ticket in head-to-toe pink attire

Katie Price confronted with parking ticket in head-to-toe pink attire
Meghan Markle is starting to ‘grow tentacles’

Meghan Markle is starting to ‘grow tentacles’
Joey King has a blast on bachelorette party in Napa Valley – see pics!

Joey King has a blast on bachelorette party in Napa Valley – see pics!