 
menu menu menu

Margot Robbie’s personal trainer opens up on getting Barbie cast in shape

By
Web Desk

|July 23, 2023

Margot Robbie’s personal trainer opens up on getting Barbie cast in shape
Margot Robbie’s personal trainer opens up on getting Barbie cast in shape

Margot Robbie’s personal trainer David Higgins has recently opened up on getting Barbie cast into shape prior to the shooting.

In a new interview with GQ magazine, Higgins, who has been working with Robbie since 2015, shared that he used Pilates, group workouts and weight training to help the stars such as Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey and Simu Liu look like Barbie and Ken dolls.

Higgins revealed that he had earlier worked with the casts of Marvel’s Eternals and DC's Justice League which he found “interesting” due to “varying levels of fitness”.

Speaking of Barbie movie, the trainer explained, “It created a ‘we're all in it together’ kind of feeling, which helped with motivation.”

“If one person was struggling, another might come around and say ‘Come on, let's do this’. I really loved this group of guys; they’re so positive and up for up for it,” he remarked.

Higgins mentioned that for the Kens, the trainer went for “weights and Pilates” while they also underwent “dance training” for the “choreographed sequences” in the Greta Gerwig’s movie.

“Everyone was just having a good time,” stated the trainer.

Higgins added, “No one was miserable. It wasn’t about training for a single shirtless scene, it was a broad brush – which isn't to say they didn't give it their all.”

Meanwhile, the trainer also incorporated diet rules for the cast, which included no processed food and intermittent fasting.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton only thinking about 'long-term security' of Royals video

Kate Middleton only thinking about 'long-term security' of Royals
Prince George becomes more 'aware' of his King position after Queen's death video

Prince George becomes more 'aware' of his King position after Queen's death
Hollywood snubs Meghan Markle to get in Kate good books?:'All about money'

Hollywood snubs Meghan Markle to get in Kate good books?:'All about money'
Taylor Swift bursts into laughter as she sings Kanye West diss song in Seattle show

Taylor Swift bursts into laughter as she sings Kanye West diss song in Seattle show
Katie Price confronted with parking ticket in head-to-toe pink attire

Katie Price confronted with parking ticket in head-to-toe pink attire
Meghan Markle is starting to ‘grow tentacles’

Meghan Markle is starting to ‘grow tentacles’
Joey King has a blast on bachelorette party in Napa Valley – see pics!

Joey King has a blast on bachelorette party in Napa Valley – see pics!
Meghan Markle needs to ‘pay the price’ for luxury lifestyle video

Meghan Markle needs to ‘pay the price’ for luxury lifestyle
Lewis Hamilton stuns in bright yellow co-ord ahead of Hungarian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton stuns in bright yellow co-ord ahead of Hungarian Grand Prix