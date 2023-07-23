Four wounded as man stabs people in Maryland

Baltimore Police investigate the site of a crime scene in the Brooklyn Homes neighborhood on July 2, 2023, in Baltimore, Maryland. — AFP

Local Police said Saturday at least four people were stabbed in Montgomery County, Maryland, as the authorities are seeing the act as a random one, CNN reported.

The injured victims are likely to survive according to the police. The suspect was shot by the police before it went on to stabbing rampage.

"We have a total of four stabbing victims," Darren Francke, assistant chief for the Montgomery County Police said Saturday in a press conference adding that "three women, one male. Two of the women were stabbed in the neck."

"Officers responded and simultaneously received another call for a stabbing … in the 4100 block of Colie Drive — two women were stabbed there," Francke said.

Officers responding to the call about the two women also discovered an adult male with "superficial injuries," a news release from the police department said.

Authorities started searching for the suspected by setting a parameter. They were told the suspect "was heading into the woods."

Francke said: "Officers attempted to encircle the woods. The subject came out onto the sidewalk and confronted a police cruiser. That officer called out and advised that he had the suspect."

"Another officer arrived on the scene, saw the suspect, saw that he was armed with a 12-inch butcher knife, and gave commands to the subject," he stated, adding that "unfortunately, an officer-involved shooting occurred."

The news release said the suspect "lunged towards the officer."

Multiple rounds were fired by the officer, Francke added while saying that the "subject was stopped from attacking further people."

The suspect died at the scene and authorities are probing the stabbings and the shooting.

One of the injured was significantly wounded with life-threatening injuries, but officials said that they had been advised by the hospital "at this point, they believe all the stabbing victims will survive".