Meghan Markle friend Serena Williams cheers at Messi's Inter Miami debut

By
Web Desk

July 23, 2023

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s close friend Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian enjoyed Lionel Messi’s Hollywood start to his American adventure.

Messi made a Hollywood start by scoring a last-second winner with a curling free-kick in his debut game for Inter Miami on Friday.

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian, NBA great LeBron James and tennis legend Serena Williams were among the stars who turned out.

Later, taking to Instagram, Serena, who is expecting her second baby, shared a video where she and Kim Kardashian can be seen cheering for Messi.

Meanwhile, David Beckham, who is the co-owner of the club, also took to Instagram and shared photos with Kim and Serena saying “The perfect night. Thank you to all my family & friend’s for supporting like you always do.”


