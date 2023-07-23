Joey King has a blast on bachelorette party in Napa Valley – see pics!

Joey King is preparing to tie the knot with fiancé Steven Piet

Bride-to-be Joey King recently celebrated her bachelorette party at a winery in Napa Valley, California with her close pals and shared the exciting snaps on social media.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday to share the wine-fueled pics with fans. “OHHHHHHHH SH*******,” King, who got engaged to beau Steven Piet in February 2022.

In the first pic, the Bullet Train actress can be seen in full party mode as she throws her arms in the air, holding a glass of wine. She dressed in a creamy-yellow dress and even sported a veil. The photo was followed by more which featured the bride-to-be in different areas of the winery.

King met Piet on the set of her 2019 limited series The Act. Piet, 32, directed two episodes of the series, which earned King her first Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

The couple got engaged in March 2022 when Piet proposed. The Kissing Booth actress shared snaps from the heartfelt proposal and wrote a touching note for the director.

"I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can't help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy," King captioned. "I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you."

"The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive," she added. "I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let's do it."



