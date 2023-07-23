 
menu menu menu

Kate Middleton only thinking about 'long-term security' of Royals

By
Web Desk

|July 23, 2023

Kate Middleton has become the flagbearer of the Royal Family over the past few years.

The Princes of Wales has become one of the key representatives of the family, with a tougher role after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Royal expert and author Valentine Low notes: "Interestingly, behind the scenes, she’s a lot more steely, a lot tougher than we give her credit.

"She’s this nice-looking woman, dresses nicely, smiles nicely, adopts sort of fairly uncontroversial charities. You know, they think she’s slightly bland."

Earlier, the author also revealed the family was torn on how to deal with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Megxit.

Low said: "There were some people in other [royal] households, who felt it would antagonize Harry and Meghan and would go down badly and just keep the whole unpleasantness going. But it was Kate who really strongly made the argument."

He then revealed Kate "thinks very carefully about the long-term security and strength and stability of the royal family as an institution" because she is aware that "she’s one day going to be Queen."

The author added: "She’s good. She has a good eye on the big picture, the long game.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince George becomes more 'aware' of his King position after Queen's death video

Prince George becomes more 'aware' of his King position after Queen's death
Hollywood snubs Meghan Markle to get in Kate good books?:'All about money'

Hollywood snubs Meghan Markle to get in Kate good books?:'All about money'
Taylor Swift bursts into laughter as she sings Kanye West diss song in Seattle show

Taylor Swift bursts into laughter as she sings Kanye West diss song in Seattle show
Katie Price confronted with parking ticket in head-to-toe pink attire

Katie Price confronted with parking ticket in head-to-toe pink attire
Meghan Markle is starting to ‘grow tentacles’

Meghan Markle is starting to ‘grow tentacles’
Joey King has a blast on bachelorette party in Napa Valley – see pics!

Joey King has a blast on bachelorette party in Napa Valley – see pics!
Meghan Markle needs to ‘pay the price’ for luxury lifestyle video

Meghan Markle needs to ‘pay the price’ for luxury lifestyle
Lewis Hamilton stuns in bright yellow co-ord ahead of Hungarian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton stuns in bright yellow co-ord ahead of Hungarian Grand Prix
Barbie doll Dua Lipa takes to streets of London in chic backless silk dress

Barbie doll Dua Lipa takes to streets of London in chic backless silk dress