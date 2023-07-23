 
Ed Sheeran delights fans with surprise karaoke performance in Nashville

Ed Sheeran returned to the Karaoke bar in Nashville over the weekend and thrilled the visitors by singing with them.

The 32-year-old singer was seen leading a rendition of the Backstreet Boys' 1999 hit I Want It That Way with the crowd at the bar very enthusiastically.

The singer posted a video of his memorable experience at the bar on Instagram.

This trip to a Christmas-themed hangout marked some sort of homecoming for Ed Sheeran, as he lived in Nashville a decade ago.

He performed at the city's Nissan Stadium Saturday night for his International Mathematic Tour.

The video featured Ed from the back of the car ahead of the visit, explaining that when he lived in Nashville in 2013, "I used to go to this Karaoke caravan called Santa's."

He showed off a custom T-shirt designed in his honour from Santa and said that the owner had designed a T-shirt with my face on it and he'll be going there tonight.

According to Metro, Ed also distributed the T-shirts among the patrons of Santa's pub. He was seen getting stuck behind the bar and serving beers.

Taking to Instagram stories, Ed shared a photo of himself wearing a huge hat and pendant on a chain. He captioned it as, "Back in Nashville Muf****."

Not everything well went on his tour as several concertgoers ended up in hospital. 

