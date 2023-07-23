Vince Hill, Edelweiss crooner, dies peacefully at home

Edelweiss crooner Vince Hill dies peacefully at home

Vince Hill, a legendary singer best known for his version of Edelweiss, sadly passed away at 86.

His family confirmed the singer's death, saying he passed away peacefully at his home on Friday.

A statement about his death was posted on his Twitter account. The post heaped praise on his musical legacy.

The post read, "Sadly we have to share the news none of us want to hear, We're very sorry to have to tell you that Vince has left us."

The statement continued, "He passed peacefully at home. Vince created a musical legacy... His tunes will remain forever in our hearts Here's to you, V... you bloody legend xxx."

According to Dailymail, fans and followers quickly flooded the post with their tributes for the veteran musician. One of the fans wrote, "Another great sadly gone. RIP, Vince Hill."

Another penned, "Died at the age of 86, somebody who made music for past seven decades. That's a pretty good legacy."

Another added, "My thoughts are with Vince's friends and family. The legend has left us with a whole catalogue of music to enjoy. His compositions, collaborations, covers and TV themes."

He expressed delight in seeing the legend alive with her mum, adding that Vince was her mum's favourite.

Vince's friend, Les Dennis, added, "I cried after hearing the news. A brilliant on stage artist and a lovely man he was."

Singer Lyn Paul added, "RIP Vince. One of the nicest guys I got a chance to work with."

Vince Hill produced several hits, including Look Around, The Rivers Run Dry, Doesn't Anybody Know My Name and Daydream.