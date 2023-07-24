King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton's major plans revealed amid Harry, Meghan's drama

King Charles and Royal Family have decided to take big steps to save the monarchy amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's stunts in the US.

The newly crowned King, his wife Camilla, eldest son Prince William, and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton have seemingly decided to shun teh Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they are planning two years of touring Commonwealth and non-Commonwealth to remove their reservations about the monarchy.

The senior members of the royal family hope "soft diplomacy" will do the trick as they smile and wave their ways around the world to to convince them to stick with the monarchy.

The royal family's plans come to media after Harry and Meghan's exit from Spotify.

The Prince and Princess of Wales could take their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis with them to accomplish their mission.



A palace source told the Mail on Sunday that state visits are back in business.”

Charles, who has yet to visit any of the 14 Commonwealth realms outside the UK where he is head of state, is heading to Kenya alongside his wife Camilla later this year—a Commonwealth country where Charles is not recognized as head of state.

Meanwhile, William and Kate will likely head to Singapore, with the Prince also due in New York City in September.

While, Charles and Camilla will also travel to France, a rescheduled trip after rioting scuppered a springtime sortie.



Historian Ian Lloyd told the Mail: “A visit by Charles to Canada and one by the Waleses to Australia and New Zealand would capitalize on the global interest in the Coronation. They need to do this soon before that interest wanes—and taking the Waleses’ children would prove to be a PR triumph too.”

However, last week, the Australian state of Victoria said the Commonwealth Games “do not represent value for money,” and pulled out of hosting the 2026 event, saying: "All cost and no benefit."