'The Office' star wants Netflix to pay more to actors

By
Web Desk

|July 24, 2023

The residuals pay dismal despite skyrocketing streams of their content, David Denman said
The Office star David Denman has joined the chorus demanding better pay from streaming giants, especially regarding residual pay.

During an interview with The Associated Press, the 49-year-old pointed out that his residual payment remained static despite the sitcom being the most-watched show on the streamer.

In showbiz terms, the residual pay is the compensation given to the actors on the extended use of their work that went past their original release date.

"Netflix, they created a model that everyone else followed, which is, 'We're gonna buy you out, we're gonna pay for your services for a cycle, which could be three months.'" he said.

"And it doesn't matter if you watch that show once or you watch it 100 times, you're not gonna get any more money because more people watch it," the actor added.

Denman continued, "the only person that makes more money is the person who licensed that to Netflix."

"So Universal [Studios] licensed that to Netflix. And when it was the No. 1 show on Netflix, they're able to make a significant profit off of that. But that doesn't trickle down to a blue-collar actor like me," he revealed.

"I'm sorry, but it just doesn't. And so, the model has to change," added Denman.

In early 2021, The Office was returned to its original home, NBC's Peacock, after long being licensed to Netflix.

