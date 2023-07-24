Newcastle United secure Harvey Barnes in £38m deal from Leicester City

Newcastle United secure Harvey Barnes in £38m deal from Leicester [email protected]

Newcastle United has successfully completed the signing of English winger Harvey Barnes from Leicester City for a substantial fee of approximately £38 million.

The 25-year-old, who has already earned one cap for the England national team, inked a lucrative five-year contract with the Magpies.

Barnes becomes Newcastle's third acquisition this summer, following the arrivals of forward Yankuba Minteh and Italian international midfielder Sandro Tonali. Overjoyed with his move, Barnes expressed excitement about joining the club and referred to it as an "attacker's dream" to be a part of such a team. He is looking forward to contributing to a successful squad that has been making exciting strides in football.

Newcastle United's exceptional performance in the previous Premier League season earned them a fourth-place finish, granting them qualification for the prestigious Champions League for the first time since 2003-04. This achievement adds an extra dimension to Barnes' move to the club, as he will now have the opportunity to compete at the highest level of European club football.

Eddie Howe, the head coach of Newcastle United, shared his delight at the arrival of Barnes, praising the winger as an exciting talent he has admired for a long time. Howe highlighted Barnes' strong physical attributes, quick pace, excellent technical skills, and ability to find the back of the net from wide positions.

Barnes' departure from Leicester City comes in the aftermath of their relegation from the Premier League. During his time at the club, he featured in 146 Premier League games, scoring 35 goals and providing 25 assists. Although Barnes impressively netted 13 league goals in the 2022-23 season, it wasn't enough to prevent Leicester's descent to the Championship.

Leicester City has witnessed several key players leaving the club following their relegation. James Maddison moved to Tottenham Hotspur in a £40 million deal, while midfielder Youri Tielemans and defender Caglar Soyuncu departed on free transfers, joining Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid, respectively.

As Harvey Barnes embarks on a new chapter with Newcastle United, the winger's abilities and contributions will undoubtedly be closely watched by fans and rivals alike, making him a key figure in the Magpies' ambitions for the future.