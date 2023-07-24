Brian Harman claims first major victory at Open Championship

Brian Harman poses with the Claret Jug..- AP

Brian Harman showcased an extraordinary display of skill and determination, securing his first major victory at the 151st Open Championship in an impressive and dominant manner.

Amid challenging weather conditions at a rain-soaked Royal Liverpool, the American golfer demonstrated remarkable resilience to emerge as the clear winner, finishing six shots ahead of his closest competitors, which included Jason Day from Australia, Austria's Sepp Straka, South Korea's Tom Kim, and Spain's Jon Rahm.

Entering the final round with a commanding five-stroke lead, Brian Harman faced early challenges as he encountered two early bogeys. However, he regained his composure and delivered a closing one-under 70 to complete the championship on a stellar 13-under par, securing not only the prestigious Claret Jug but also a significant $3 million winner's share from the $16.5 million prize purse.

For Harman, who is ranked 26th in the world, this triumph marks a breakthrough in his professional golf career. Although he had previously clinched two victories on the PGA Tour, including a runner-up finish at the 2017 US Open, winning one of the sport's flagship events had remained elusive until now.

Following his momentous win, a jubilant Harman expressed his excitement and appreciation during the winner's interview. He expressed gratitude to the fans for their support and praised the golf course's setup despite the challenging weather conditions.

Brian Harman's victory in the final men's major of the year continues the recent trend of American golfers' success. His win follows Brooks Koepka's triumphant performance at the PGA Championship and Wyndham Clark's maiden major victory at the US Open.

While Harman basked in his achievement, others, like Masters champion Jon Rahm and Tom Kim, were left to reflect on slow starts that hindered their chances. For 34-year-old Rory McIlroy, despite another strong showing at a major event, his wait for a fifth major title extends to a decade. McIlroy finished tied for sixth with Argentina's Emiliano Grillo, showcasing his consistency at major tournaments.

As the American golfer savoured his long-awaited major victory, he demonstrated unwavering focus and determination throughout the tournament, leaving a lasting impression on the sport and its fans.