Prince Harry is still under Meghan Markle's spell, control?

By
Web Desk

|July 24, 2023

Prince Harry, who allegedly sees things from Meghan Markle's eyes, is reportedly upset over his past decisions he took for the Duchess.

 Royal biographer Angela Levin previously blasted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, saying the Harry is under his wife's 'spell and control'.

Levin was giving her thoughts on the couple's Netflix series, titled "Harry & Meghan". The author also slammed the couple as "disgraceful" after watching their show.

The expert, in conversation with a media outlet, claimed: "Meghan would be nothing if she hadn't married a Prince and been looked after and encouraged by the Royal Family. And yet she takes that so much for granted that she couldn't even add that word in."

But now, according to some experts and critics, things seem changed as the two are going on their separate ways to find their new world after Spotify's snub.

However, another expert claimed: "He’s found the right woman," adding that Harry ‘happy being controlled’ by Meghan."

Prince Harry has found the right woman for himself in Meghan Markle and is happy “being controlled” by her, according to Ingrid Seward.

Royal expert Seward made the remarks during a recent interview with GB News.

