Harry Styles, Taylor Russell in early ‘infatuation stage’: ‘Nothing serious at the moment’

Harry Styles has reportedly been dating Canadian actor Taylor Russell after he was linked to models Candice Swanepoel and Ratajkowski post Olivia Wilde split.

The As It Was hitmaker and the Bones and All star are in early stages of romance, reported Star Magazine, amid rumours that they are spending “a lot of time together.”

Styles was linked to the actor amid his Love on Tour with an now claiming that he “really likes her and wants to see more of her.”

"He offered Taylor VIP seats to his upcoming concerts as well," the insider revealed, "so they can spend time together after the shows and get to know each other better.”

“His crew likes her and thinks she's really cool,” the source said of singer’s team.

As for the duo, "They're giving in to the pleasure of each other's company," the insider said. "Their pals think they have lots in common.”

“They're both artistic, creatively driven people with an eccentric flair for fashion."

The insider went on to add that they are in the intial stage of their romance and it would be hard to say if it is going to last long term.

"This is definitely what's known as the early infatuation stage,” the source said. "It's nothing serious at the moment, but that doesn't mean it couldn't become serious down the road.”