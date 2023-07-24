 
menu menu menu

Harry Styles, Taylor Russell in early ‘infatuation stage’: ‘Nothing serious at the moment’

By
Web Desk

|July 24, 2023

Harry Styles, Taylor Russell in early ‘infatuation stage’: ‘Nothing serious at the moment’
Harry Styles, Taylor Russell in early ‘infatuation stage’: ‘Nothing serious at the moment’

Harry Styles has reportedly been dating Canadian actor Taylor Russell after he was linked to models Candice Swanepoel and Ratajkowski post Olivia Wilde split.

The As It Was hitmaker and the Bones and All star are in early stages of romance, reported Star Magazine, amid rumours that they are spending “a lot of time together.”

Styles was linked to the actor amid his Love on Tour with an now claiming that he “really likes her and wants to see more of her.”

"He offered Taylor VIP seats to his upcoming concerts as well," the insider revealed, "so they can spend time together after the shows and get to know each other better.”

“His crew likes her and thinks she's really cool,” the source said of singer’s team.

As for the duo, "They're giving in to the pleasure of each other's company," the insider said. "Their pals think they have lots in common.”

“They're both artistic, creatively driven people with an eccentric flair for fashion."

The insider went on to add that they are in the intial stage of their romance and it would be hard to say if it is going to last long term.

"This is definitely what's known as the early infatuation stage,” the source said. "It's nothing serious at the moment, but that doesn't mean it couldn't become serious down the road.”

More From Entertainment:

'The Deepest Breath' forces viewers to skip 'swimming'

'The Deepest Breath' forces viewers to skip 'swimming'
Meghan Markle ‘running out of steam’ after Spotify isolation video

Meghan Markle ‘running out of steam’ after Spotify isolation
Victoria Beckham, David dance to Spice Girls classic 'Say you’ll be there‘ video

Victoria Beckham, David dance to Spice Girls classic 'Say you’ll be there‘
Shakira in trouble as investigation into tax fraud launched

Shakira in trouble as investigation into tax fraud launched
Billie Eilish in tears after dog Pepper loss

Billie Eilish in tears after dog Pepper loss

Prince Harry is still under Meghan Markle's spell, control?

Prince Harry is still under Meghan Markle's spell, control?
Hollywood celebrities lose all trust in Prince Harry and Meghan, fear couple could 'spill secrets'

Hollywood celebrities lose all trust in Prince Harry and Meghan, fear couple could 'spill secrets'
When Arnold Schwarzenegger pokes fun of Bruce Willis publicly

When Arnold Schwarzenegger pokes fun of Bruce Willis publicly
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'secretly visit' their new home in Malibu

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'secretly visit' their new home in Malibu