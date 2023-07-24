Cher announces unexpected ‘sweet’ business venture

 
July 24, 2023

Cher is known for her singing talents and shrewd business ventures as she is now set to test herself into an unexpected business idea: gelato brand

Taking to Instagram, the California native announced, “Yep, This Is Real…. I'm Launching My Gelato….”

“Watch Out LA‼️”

In the clip, an ice cream truck was seen with the brand name and various cone-shape portrait of the singer while her Believe song played in the background.

The pop star also revealed she was working on the project since 2018.

“All Started 5 Years Ago And Now It’s Finally HAPPENING,' she told her over 2 million followers that there's 'More To Come….' .

Fans of the Grammy winner were quick to congratulate the singer on her new business step.

“Omg this is the best thing ever' and 'I am so excited,” one fan wrote.

“Love the colors and graphics on the truck! Totally CHERness!' another added.

A third said, “Yesterday, I sampled a chocolate scoop in a "gold" covered cone from the truck parked off Sunset Boulevard. It was a decadent delight! Tickled to be amongst the first to try the treat. Wishing you and giapokitchen a smashing success.”

