These iPhone 15 details will leave you wanting a phone upgrade

The Apple logo at the entrance to the Apple store in Brussels, Belgium on November 28, 2022. — Reuters

Amidst numerous speculations surrounding Apple's latest phone range — iPhone 15 — a recently leaked image reveals that Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models may have the thinnest-ever bezels.

The image — shared by renowned tech leaker Ice Universe — allegedly shows the screen glass and protectors for the iPhone 15 lineup, Forbes reported.

While the photograph shows screens for the whole iPhone range — the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro Max — the Pro models stand out.

The screens shared by Ice Universe have "stunningly thin bezels", unlike anything seen on iPhones before, aligning with the leak website's March claims that iPhone 15 Pro Max would have the "thinnest bezels in smartphone history".

Ice Universe previously claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro bezels would measure merely 1.55mm.

This measurement breaks the 1.81mm record set by Xiaomi 13 and is approximately 20% and 30% thinner than the bezels of Samsung's Galaxy S23 and iPhone 14 Pro.

Ice Universe previously predicted the smaller notch on the iPhone 13, which was true.

Should the latest leaks prove true, Apple may just set a new standard of screen-to-body ratio with its iPhone 15 Pro models.

Moreover, Ice Universe's recent leak also confirms display analyst Ross Young's claims last year that iPhone 15 models would move to the Dynamic Island design, introduced last year on iPhone 14 Pro models.

While the iPhone 15 range has already been slammed as "too medicore", the criticism may not be entirely justified.

Other upgrades in iPhone 15 Pros include:

Upgraded UWB to work with the upcoming Apple Vision Pro

Super strong (potentially super light) titanium chassis

Next-gen 3nm A17 chipset

Apple's first periscopic optical zoom lens (iPhone 15 Pro Max)

However, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will lean heavily on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, using their Dynamic Island design, A16 chipset and 48-megapixel primary camera, while all iPhone 15 models will come with USB-C.

Moreover, the standard models will also not be subjected to the hefty price rises expected for iPhone 15 Pro models.