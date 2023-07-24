 
Anti-monarchy group reacts as royals set for tours to protect Commonwealth relations

By
Web Desk

|July 24, 2023

Anti-monarchy group Republic has reacted to the reports that senior British royals are set for two years of tours in bid to protect Commonwealth relations.

Commenting on royal expert Richard Eden’s tweet, the group said “Because their last tours went so well. When William and Kate toured the Caribbean last year it prompted host countries to declare their intention to become republics. #AbolishTheMonarchy.”

The group’s CEO Graham Smith also reacted to Eden’s tweet saying “Excellent news for the republican movements of the Commonwealth.”

Earlier, there were reports that King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Prince William and Kate Middleton are keen to show that "soft diplomacy" will help relations with countries.

The King visited Germany in March, his only state visit since becoming monarch last September.

The Daily Express quoted an insider as saying, "State visits are back in business."

These visits are aimed to protect relations with members of the Commonwealth.

