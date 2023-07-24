 
Amitabh Bachchan skips Comic Con For 'Kalki 2898 AD' due to THIS reason

By
Web Desk

|July 24, 2023

Project K title has been finalized as Kalki 2898 AD
Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan could not attend the Comic Con in San Diego along with the makers of his upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD, earlier titled as Project K.

Taking it to his blog page, Big B shared with his fans that he was asked to stay away from the occasion due to medical issues.  

The 80-year-old actor expressed his sadness over missing out the major event of his big film. He wrote: “Alright .. so… San Diego and K, the project.. a great moment for the film and the makers and all those that went there for the release of the first look for it… I was pushed hard by Nagi Sir to come along but work and medical restrictions have kept me away from many such occasions.. so”

“But I must admit the first look was pretty darn good .. wasn’t it .. style, music, frames .. everything."

The Sholay actor also shared his views over the new title given to the Project, KALKI 2898 AD, reports News 18.  

“And finally the reveal of K.. KALKI mythologically so important.. 2898 AD!! AD has been changed has it not? Yes .. AD, which I think was ‘anno domini’, meaning ‘in the year of the Lord’.. was changed to CE – common era .. and BC, became BCE – before common era!”

He further wrote: “Why so .. have no idea .. it was related to the birth of Christ, before and after, hence .. but, each region in the World has its own year and month and named according to their calculated calendars.”

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 has become the first ever Indian film to make it to the San Diego Comic Con event. The makers released the first look of the movie at the big event. 

Watch teaser:

Kalki 2898 AD stars prominent actors like Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

