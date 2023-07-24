Paramore cancels San Francisco concert due to Illness

Popular rock band Paramore had to make an unfortunate last-minute decision to cancel their concert at San Francisco's Chase Center on Saturday night (July 22) due to illness within their touring party.

The band's official statement, posted on their Twitter account, expressed regret for the cancellation and announced that the show would be rescheduled to Monday, August 7, 2023.

According to the statement, fans who had previously purchased tickets for the San Francisco show would still be able to use them for the rescheduled date.

However, for those unable to attend the new date, the post assured that refund instructions would be provided to all ticket purchasers, with a window of 7 days to claim their refunds.

Chase Center also shared the same statement on their social media accounts, supporting the band's decision and expressing anticipation to welcome fans back for the rescheduled Paramore show.

Despite the setback, Paramore is continuing their This Is Why Tour, which is in support of their latest studio album of the same name. The band is set to conclude the tour in August, but they have even more exciting plans on the horizon. Recently, they announced their participation as a supporting act on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Europe, starting from May 9, 2024.

Despite the cancellation, the band's dedicated fan base remains enthusiastic and supportive, looking forward to seeing their favorite rock icons take the stage soon.