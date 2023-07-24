Will Prince William meet Prince Harry during New York visit?

Prince William will be heading to New York in fall time to attend the summit for his Earthshot Prize award.

The royal is reportedly looking forward to his U.S. trip as he last visited the Big Apple in 2014 for an official visit.

Per a source cited by Us Weekly, “Prince William will be attending the Earthshot Prize [Summit] and several other engagements and meetings while he is in New York for just over two days.”

William founded the Earthshot Prize with The Royal Foundation in 2020 to award those who find, develop or scale groundbreaking solutions to climate change.

While William will be present in the country for two days, would be have the time to reconcile with his estranged younger brother, Prince Harry?

The event will be held on September 19th, 2023, during New York Climate Week. The insider further revealed that William’s “schedule will be very full and he is very much looking forward to his trip across the pond.”

So, it would seem that the royal heir, who next-in-line to the throne, would not be meeting his only brother.

A similar event occurred when Prince Harry had been going back and forth for his back in June, for his cases pending in London High Court.

At the time, The Telegraph reported that meet his father or brother during his trip as they were busy in their own engagements. Prior to that, during the coronation of King Charles, the two brothers did not interact during the entire ceremony and Harry left within 27 hours.