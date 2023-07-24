Meghan Markle’s elderly veteran neighbor slams ‘rude’ attitude

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for turning away an elderly veteran neighbor who ‘just wanted to talk’.

These admissions and allegations against the couple have been shared by 88-year-old United States Navy veteran, Frank McGinity.

He broke down everything during one of his interviews with a local publication called the Montecito Journal.

He was quoted telling the outlet, “Harry and Meghan live on old McCormick property and I went up to their gate with the films on a CD, but they weren't interested.”

“The gate guy turned me away and wouldn't take the film, just saying 'they're not interested'. I was trying to be neighbourly.”

But “if they were interested in the neighbourhood I've got a lot of information,” he also said.

These allegations have come despite Prince Harry having prided himself in the Invictus Games which is an initiative for the empowerment of wounded veterans.

Before concluding his chat with the outlet, Mr McGinity even went as far as to question why the couple lives in Montecito ‘in the first place’.

“We don't see them very much around here,” he said. “it's surprising they came here. People are typically older. It's where the elephants come to die.”

For those unversed with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito abode, Mr McGinity’s property is just a “tiara’s toss or two” away from the couple’s property line.

Previously, Meghan even gushed over the property and spoke at length about how “We did everything we could to get this house.”

The Duchess broke it all down during her interview with New York magazine back in 2021.

This is mainly because “you walk in and go … Joy. And exhale. And calm. It’s healing. You feel free.”