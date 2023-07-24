 
menu menu menu

Kate Middleton issued stark warning over son Prince George

By
Web Desk

|July 24, 2023

Kate Middleton issued stark warning over son Prince George

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has been issued a stark warning over her eldest son Prince George, who turned 10 on Saturday.

Prince George is the second in line to British throne.

Royal expert Angela Levin has warned Kate Middleton to make sure to keep Prince George away from the 'negative influence' of his uncle, Prince Harry.

Angela Levin told OK! per Daily Express, “George doesn’t have a dysfunctional family, unlike William and Harry growing up, so he should fare better.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William are there to help the future king, the royal expert said and added “But he needs to be kept away from Harry’s negative influence."

In his memoir Spare, released in January this year, Archie and Lilibet doting father had opened up about his negative experiences of growing as a royal.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated the 10th birthday of their son Prince George on Saturday, July 22.

More From Entertainment:

Christopher Nolan recalls 'being struck' by Cillian Murphy’s ‘crazy eyes’ video

Christopher Nolan recalls 'being struck' by Cillian Murphy’s ‘crazy eyes’

Meghan Markle’s elderly veteran neighbor slams ‘rude’ attitude

Meghan Markle’s elderly veteran neighbor slams ‘rude’ attitude
Mattel CEO hails Greta Gerwig’s ‘modern-day interpretation’ of Barbie brand

Mattel CEO hails Greta Gerwig’s ‘modern-day interpretation’ of Barbie brand
Will Prince William meet Prince Harry during New York visit? video

Will Prince William meet Prince Harry during New York visit?
Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle: who destroyed Prince William and Harry’s relations? video

Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle: who destroyed Prince William and Harry’s relations?
Selena Gomez spotted BAREFOOT during her 31st birthday dinner

Selena Gomez spotted BAREFOOT during her 31st birthday dinner

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘on the hunt’ for new home in Malibu

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘on the hunt’ for new home in Malibu
Kate Middleton not expected to meet Lilibet, Archie in US video

Kate Middleton not expected to meet Lilibet, Archie in US
Tom Cruise on hunt of A-list star to become new face of Scientology: Insider

Tom Cruise on hunt of A-list star to become new face of Scientology: Insider