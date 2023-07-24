Kate Middleton issued stark warning over son Prince George

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has been issued a stark warning over her eldest son Prince George, who turned 10 on Saturday.



Prince George is the second in line to British throne.

Royal expert Angela Levin has warned Kate Middleton to make sure to keep Prince George away from the 'negative influence' of his uncle, Prince Harry.

Angela Levin told OK! per Daily Express, “George doesn’t have a dysfunctional family, unlike William and Harry growing up, so he should fare better.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William are there to help the future king, the royal expert said and added “But he needs to be kept away from Harry’s negative influence."

In his memoir Spare, released in January this year, Archie and Lilibet doting father had opened up about his negative experiences of growing as a royal.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated the 10th birthday of their son Prince George on Saturday, July 22.