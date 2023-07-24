Britney Spears deactivated IG after seeing 'rude & nasty' reactions on new song?

Britney Spears deleted her Instagram account yet again sparking concerns after dropping her latest track Mind Your Business with Will.i.am.

The worried fans and followers of the Hold Me Closer hitmaker shared their concerns on Twitter after she deactivated her account.

Some fans of the popstar tweeted on her pattern of deactivating her profile every now and then while some were of the view that Spears should be left alone.

"Why was Britney Spears’ Instagram account [been] deactivated???" one concerned fans ask while another said, "What happened to Britney’s Instagram?"

"I really want Britney to explain why she constantly deactivates her Instagram every two weeks and then comes back after three days someday," another follower said.

"Where she at? Where she at? Where she at? Where she at? Where she at? Britney deactivated her Instagram,” another concerned user tweeted.

Others urged Spears’ fans to let her be while bashing them for making a big deal out of everything. "People already freaking out that Britney deactivated her Instagram,” one user said.

“Let her (expletive) live and stop worrying about every little thing," the comment added.

One fan of the singer said that she must have deactivated her account because she "doesn't want to be bothered right now" and "doesn't owe anyone anything".

"I’m not surprised Britney has deactivated her Instagram, the amount of so called fans being rude and nasty about Mind Your Business is absolutely horrid !!” another speculated.

“She owes us nothing, so if you’re a true fan, maybe try be supportive of her."