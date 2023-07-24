Plane crashes through Georgetown house in Texas; 3 injured

Plane debris can be seen on the roof of a house after it crashed on July 23, 2023. — Facebook/Georgetown Texas Fire Department

Authorities in Georgetown said Sunday at least three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a small plane crashed through the roof of a two-story house north of Austin, Texas.

Fortunately, the house was unoccupied at the time of the deadly crash.

According to the Georgetown Fire Department, the plane crashed just before noon in the 500 block of Northwood Drive, near the Georgetown Executive Airport.

In confirmation, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it was a single-engine Beech BE35 plane and that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) would investigate the crash.

GFD officials said the three people in the plane were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening and were released later in the day.

The people were coming back from breakfast at Kerrville when the plane started to have an engine failure, said the officials.

"Just veered away from the apartment complex behind you, and I believe he just had to make that split-second decision and ditched it into a single home instead," City of Georgetown Battalion Chief Scott Gibson said.

A witness told local media that "they were in really good condition considering what happened."

"They were scared, they didn’t know what was going on. They looked really confused. We had helped them down off the balcony and they were trying to jump through a hole in the roof. We opened the attic stairs and they got down that way," the witness said.

Another said the passengers seemed to come out with minor injuries.



"But besides like blood and a few gashes and burnt feet from walking up on the roof, they were in pretty good condition." GFD officials said as far as the home, it’s not in that bad of shape.



"It is fairly minimally impacted. Probably the biggest concern is gonna be the fuel that has dripped from the attic to the first to the second floor," said the witness.

"We've eliminated most of the ignition sources that are around. We've cut the power to the house."

"A small portion of Northwest Blvd will remain closed for the time," police said.

