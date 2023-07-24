Liam Payne enjoys a sun-soaked getaway in Saint Tropez with girlfriend Kate Cassidy

Liam Payne and his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, were seen enjoying a delightful boat trip in Saint Tropez on Sunday, basking in the sunny weather with beaming smiles.

During their outing, the 29-year-old singer seemed deeply in love, engrossed in a conversation with Kate Cassidy, a 24-year-old influencer, as she shared something on her phone screen.

Liam sported a laid-back look, donning a blue T-shirt and nonchalantly pushing his long dark locks away from his face. On the other hand, Kate looked stunning in a white floral strapless maxi dress, letting her beautiful long blonde hair flow freely in the wind.

Clearly, the couple had a fulfilling day out, as evidenced by the two shopping bags Liam was holding onto.

Recently, Liam Payne candidly opened up about his mental health struggles, disclosing that he had been diagnosed with "a couple of conditions" by doctors. Last year, he sought help and underwent treatment at a wellness clinic in the United States, following a difficult period that brought him to 'rock bottom'.

It's heartening to see Liam and Kate enjoying their time together, and we hope Liam continues to receive the support he needs to maintain his well-being.