SAG-AFTRA seeks to expand membership by attracting online creators amid atrike

July 24, 2023

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the national executive director and chief negotiator of SAG-AFTRA, has revealed the guild's strategy to leverage the ongoing strike to attract more online creators into its membership.

The move, according to Deadline, is aimed at bolstering their ranks not only during the current walkout but also for potential future labor disputes involving technology giants like Apple and Amazon, which operate in both traditional entertainment and the burgeoning creator economy.

SAG-AFTRA took a significant step in 2021 by allowing creators to join through the "influencer agreement," marking a shift towards including digital content creators within its ranks. 

The union has now advised creators to decline any work that promotes companies or content affected by the strike. Furthermore, it has made it clear that nonunion influencers who choose to work for targeted companies during the strike will not be eligible for membership later on.

Despite the union's efforts to attract online creators, the exact number of influencers who have joined SAG-AFTRA remains undisclosed, leaving it unclear how successful this recruitment drive has been thus far.

