Meghan Markle, Prince Harry criticized over Air Force One request

By
Web Desk

July 24, 2023

Royal expert Angela Levin has criticized Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after reports they requested President Joe Biden for a ride home on Air Force One following Queen Elizabeth’s funeral last September.

According to media reports, however, Meghan and Harry’s request to ride back to the United States with Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden was turned down by the White House.

The Daily Mail, quoted sources, claimed the request was denied by the White House in case it caused a 'commotion.'

Now, Angela Levin has slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for attempting to ‘hitch a ride’ in Air Force One. 

She claimed that ‘they asked several times’.

US President Joe Biden and his wife were among the dignitaries present at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

According to a report by Marca, when Meghan and Harry’s staff reached out to the White House for a ride on Air Force One, the request was denied, raising questions about who would foot the bill for their travel.

Meghan and Harry, who moved to US after stepping down as working royals, were already in Britain for charity reasons when the queen died in September 2022.

