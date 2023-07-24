Meghan Markle signs multi-million dollar deal with US brand?

 
A luxury fashion brand left both supporters and critics of Meghan Markle surprised when one of its social media posts featured a picture of the Duchess of Sussex in royal dress.

Michael Kors's Instagram with millions of followers wished all Leos a happy birthday.

The post contained a picture of Prince Harry's wife, who was recently mocked when a major fashion house Dior said it had not signed a deal with Meghan Markle.

The latest post by Michael Kors has left people wondering whether the Duchess of Sussex has signed a multi-million deal with the brand.

The post came as a shock to the supporters of the British royal family, especially Prince William and Kate Middleton.

