Spotify follows competitors' lead, raises premium subscription prices

Spotify has announced a strategic move to increase its revenue and reduce losses by raising prices for its premium paying subscribers.

In the United States, the new monthly cost for users will be $10.99, bringing Spotify in line with competitors like Apple Music and Amazon Music, both of which raised prices last year, according toThe Hollywood Reporter. YouTube Music remains slightly cheaper at $9.99 a month.

The Premium Duo plan will see a $2 increase to $14.99 per month, while the Family plan and Student plans will rise by $1 to $16.99 and $5.99, respectively.

The decision comes as Spotify continues to evolve in response to market changes since its launch. The company aims to continue delivering value to fans and artists on its platform through these updates.

Despite boasting 210 million global paying subscribers (a 15 percent YoY increase) and 515 million monthly active users as of March 31, Spotify has been operating at a loss. The company has been exploring avenues to cut costs, particularly after experiencing a "very modest underperformance in advertising" revenue in the first quarter of 2023.

The price hike is expected to benefit Spotify's major label partners, including Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group, by increasing the monetization of streaming audio from their artist rosters.

Spotify pays 70 percent of subscription and advertising fees to rightsholders, and the major labels accounted for 75 percent of all record label audio streams on the platform in 2022.

While some exclusive talent deals have ended during the efficiency drive, Spotify recently launched a new weekly podcast with Trevor Noah, expanding its podcast offerings.



Despite the challenges, Spotify's stock price has doubled over the first six months of the year.