Robert Blair exits as President of Warner Bros. Discovery's international TV distribution

After 25 years with the company, Robert Blair, the President of Warner Bros. Discovery International TV Distribution, is departing from his position.

According to an internal memo seen by Variety, Gerhard Zeiler, the President of Warner Bros. Discovery International, announced the departure and stated that Blair's position will not be filled.

Zeiler explained that the decision to make this structural change was prompted by the need to adapt to the ever-changing industry and market. He acknowledged that despite the company's confidence in its business trajectory, the global economy's slower rebound has presented challenges.

The departure of Robert Blair is part of a larger effort to flatten and streamline the content licensing organization at Warner Bros. Discovery. The company aims to empower the local content licensing team to take on more responsibilities, particularly with regards to the majority of content licensing revenue internationally.

Gerhard Zeiler expressed his gratitude for Robert Blair's exceptional leadership and contributions to the company. Over his 25-year tenure, Blair's impact has been significant, resulting in billions of dollars of sales contracts each year. He was respected by clients as a tough negotiator and admired by his team as an exceptional leader who mentored many talents within the company.

Zeiler clarified that Blair's departure is not a reflection of his performance, but rather a strategic shift to refine efficiency and cost structure within the organization. He wished Blair the best in his future endeavors.