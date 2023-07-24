 
menu menu menu

Kate Middleton may ‘regret’ life decision involving Prince William

By
Web Desk

|July 24, 2023

Kate Middleton allegedly stands to have her life decisions bite her squarely in the behind, experts warn.

Warnings pertaining to this change and its negative consequences have been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

Everything has been referenced in a piece for News.com.au.

In it she wrote, “Kate, the Princess of Wales might be many things – an abnormally bouncy blow-dry-haver, bearer of cutesy children and eternally sweet public figure – but average? Let’s all now scoff, simultaneously.”

“Future Queen, great hope of the British monarchy, the mother of a King, Our Kate is anything but regular, no matter how often she is spied using the self-service checkout.”

“However, one aspect of her extraordinary life stands liable to come back and bite her in her tennis-toned bottom – her workload," Ms Elser later referenced before concluding her thoughts.

More From Entertainment:

Miranda Lambert doubles down on her selfie-stance amid ongoing controversy video

Miranda Lambert doubles down on her selfie-stance amid ongoing controversy

Jonnie Irwin shares hospice care experience amid terminal cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin shares hospice care experience amid terminal cancer battle
Tom Brady seen caressing model Irina Shayk

Tom Brady seen caressing model Irina Shayk
The 1975 drop out of Indonesia shows after ban in Malaysia over LGBTQ row video

The 1975 drop out of Indonesia shows after ban in Malaysia over LGBTQ row
Prince William wants his marriage to Kate Middleton last forever

Prince William wants his marriage to Kate Middleton last forever

Hollywood won’t ‘jeopardize’ money to ‘soothe’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ego video

Hollywood won’t ‘jeopardize’ money to ‘soothe’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ego
Lizzo joins Australian tradition, performs 'Shoey' onstage in Sydney concert

Lizzo joins Australian tradition, performs 'Shoey' onstage in Sydney concert
Harry Styles releases video tribute to fans for support during Love On Tour

Harry Styles releases video tribute to fans for support during Love On Tour

Kate Middleton, Prince William under fire for ‘overcharging’ parents

Kate Middleton, Prince William under fire for ‘overcharging’ parents