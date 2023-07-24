Kate Middleton may ‘regret’ life decision involving Prince William

Kate Middleton allegedly stands to have her life decisions bite her squarely in the behind, experts warn.



Warnings pertaining to this change and its negative consequences have been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

Everything has been referenced in a piece for News.com.au.

In it she wrote, “Kate, the Princess of Wales might be many things – an abnormally bouncy blow-dry-haver, bearer of cutesy children and eternally sweet public figure – but average? Let’s all now scoff, simultaneously.”

“Future Queen, great hope of the British monarchy, the mother of a King, Our Kate is anything but regular, no matter how often she is spied using the self-service checkout.”

“However, one aspect of her extraordinary life stands liable to come back and bite her in her tennis-toned bottom – her workload," Ms Elser later referenced before concluding her thoughts.

