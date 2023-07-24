Kate Middleton is no longer raising ‘crazy kids’

Experts have just referenced Kate Middleton’s break from the ‘crazy kids’ era and how she’s ‘finally done’ with that stage of life.

Claims an insights regarding the couple’s domestic life with three children has been referenced by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke it all down in a piece for News.com.au.



in it she started by saying, “Circumstances have changed considerably for those crazy kids since then.”

“For one thing, back then, the Waleses were the parents of a baby, a four-year-old and a six-year-old, tiny humans who required constant supervision lest they fall into the Round Pond or manage to set some Restoration tapestry on fire. (The Koh-i-Noor diamond? Massive choking hazard).”

But Ms Elser notes, “today all three of the Wales kidlets – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – are at school, leaving William and Kate with far more non-peanut butter-smeared time in the day to go out and fly the royal flag all over the UK.”

“And yet they do not seem to be doing that,” Ms Elser later noted before signing off from the converastion.