 
menu menu menu

Kate Middleton, Prince William battling ‘calamities & a PR crisis’

By
Web Desk

|July 24, 2023

Royal experts have just issued a grave warning to Kate Middleton and Prince William for the ‘great calamity’ they are suffering through.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser referenced all the calamities that appear to have befallen the Prince and Princess of Wales. 

The conversation arose on Ms Elser started to point out the stark differences in man power Buckingham Palace is currently fighting through.

Per her findings it was 15 members back in 2019, and they all undertook nearly 3,567 engagements.

However, “Since then, the House of Windsor has suffered through calamity after controversy after PR crisis, and I’d expect that new Palace aides are now routinely handed miniature bottles of Baileys to mix into their morning coffee.”

All these insights have been made in reference to Prince Andrew’s court case, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit. 

More From Entertainment:

Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley rocks stylish dark suit at Beverly Hills benefit gala

Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley rocks stylish dark suit at Beverly Hills benefit gala
Harry Styles superfan's unforgettable concert binge before deafness

Harry Styles superfan's unforgettable concert binge before deafness
Meghan Markle signs multi-million dollar deal with US brand?

Meghan Markle signs multi-million dollar deal with US brand?
Barbie unveiling authentic beauty with Margot Robbie's makeup artists

Barbie unveiling authentic beauty with Margot Robbie's makeup artists
SAG-AFTRA seeks to expand membership by attracting online creators amid atrike

SAG-AFTRA seeks to expand membership by attracting online creators amid atrike
Blac Chyna reveals shocking transformation as she removes silicone implants

Blac Chyna reveals shocking transformation as she removes silicone implants
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry criticized over Air Force One request

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry criticized over Air Force One request
Jennifer Lopez reflects on initial breakup with Ben Affleck on her 54th birthday

Jennifer Lopez reflects on initial breakup with Ben Affleck on her 54th birthday
Meghan Markle's footage removed from Harry's documentary?

Meghan Markle's footage removed from Harry's documentary?