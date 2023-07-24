Kate Middleton, Prince William battling ‘calamities & a PR crisis’

Royal experts have just issued a grave warning to Kate Middleton and Prince William for the ‘great calamity’ they are suffering through.



Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser referenced all the calamities that appear to have befallen the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The conversation arose on Ms Elser started to point out the stark differences in man power Buckingham Palace is currently fighting through.



Per her findings it was 15 members back in 2019, and they all undertook nearly 3,567 engagements.

However, “Since then, the House of Windsor has suffered through calamity after controversy after PR crisis, and I’d expect that new Palace aides are now routinely handed miniature bottles of Baileys to mix into their morning coffee.”

All these insights have been made in reference to Prince Andrew’s court case, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit.