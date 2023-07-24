Prince Harry's increasing King Charles’ desperation: ‘May turn to advertising’

Prince Harry is increasing King Charles’ desperation: ‘May even turn to advertising’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reduced the Royal Family’s numbers ‘so badly’ that they may even be forced to advertise the job on LinkedIn.

Insights into all the struggles Prince William and King Charles have wound up struggling through have been referenced by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

These claims in particular have been referenced in her piece for News.com.au.

In it she wrote, “It was in August 2019 that the focus on Prince Andrew’s friendship with sex trafficker Jeffery Epstein fired up, leading to him giving his apocalyptically bad interview in November that year.”

It was at that point that the world said “Bye bye Andy,” because he was then “shunted off to mooch around his palatial Windsor home, Royal Lodge, and with nothing better to do than occasionally yell at the gardeners and to share an occasional Twix with his ex-wife and current roommate.”

“Barely two months after Andrew was permanently sent home from work, Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex then staged their melodramatic exit, proving that the revolution will be Instagrammed. Thus another, two working HRHs bit the dust.”

“Then came the events of 2021 and 2022,” Ms Elser said because “which saw the greatest stalwarts of the Windsor Horse Show, Prince Philip and Her late Majesty, depart the earthly plane.”

“And so, hey presto, since 2019 the Firm has lost four of their biggest players, and today the ranks of working members of the royal family are so reduced they need to consider advertising on LinkedIn,” she later added before signing off.