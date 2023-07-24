Hollywood won’t ‘jeopardize’ money to ‘soothe’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ego

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been accused of pushing the A-listers of Hollywood away, all to maintain cordial relations with the future King and Queen of England.



Insights into the relationship surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been referenced by NewsNation's senior story producer.

The producer broke it all down for the outlet's host Nichole Berlie.

According to the outlet’s findings, Hollywood hot-shots like Steven Spielberg, Julia Louise-Dreyfus and Rob Lowe are purposely avoiding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just so they can stay in the ‘good graces’ of the British Royal Family.

The producer said, “Everyone’s got a movie to sell and a Broadway play they want to debut on screen in London or [London’s] West End and they know that Prince William and Kate — who are the biggest [celebrity] gets over there won’t show if they think someone is friends with Harry and Meghan.”

“My sources tell me it’s all about the money,” she also added.

“And the big power players in Hollywood aren’t jeopardising their business for Harry and Meghan,” Ms Elser feared before concluding.