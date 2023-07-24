 
menu menu menu

Prince William wants his marriage to Kate Middleton last forever

By
Web Desk

|July 24, 2023

Prince William wants his marriage to Kate Middleton last forever

Prince William and Kate Middleton split up in 2007 before their engagement.

Rumours were circulating at the time that the two of them were in different places, with Kate ready to commit but Prince William wanting to make the most of his youth and freedom.

They got back together and went on a romantic holiday to the Seychelles, where they apparently made a secret pact to get married.

It wasn’t made official until 2010, when on 16th November the couple announced their long-awaited engagement and all was right in the world again. 

According to a reports, before their engagement, Prince William invited a few people to have tea and introduced Kate to them. 

When he was asked why did they split up, William said 'Well, I had to be sure this was the right woman for me because I want this marriage to last forever."

More From Entertainment:

Miranda Lambert doubles down on her selfie-stance amid ongoing controversy video

Miranda Lambert doubles down on her selfie-stance amid ongoing controversy

Jonnie Irwin shares hospice care experience amid terminal cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin shares hospice care experience amid terminal cancer battle
Kate Middleton may ‘regret’ life decision involving Prince William video

Kate Middleton may ‘regret’ life decision involving Prince William
Tom Brady seen caressing model Irina Shayk

Tom Brady seen caressing model Irina Shayk
The 1975 drop out of Indonesia shows after ban in Malaysia over LGBTQ row video

The 1975 drop out of Indonesia shows after ban in Malaysia over LGBTQ row
Hollywood won’t ‘jeopardize’ money to ‘soothe’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ego video

Hollywood won’t ‘jeopardize’ money to ‘soothe’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ego
Lizzo joins Australian tradition, performs 'Shoey' onstage in Sydney concert

Lizzo joins Australian tradition, performs 'Shoey' onstage in Sydney concert
Harry Styles releases video tribute to fans for support during Love On Tour

Harry Styles releases video tribute to fans for support during Love On Tour

Kate Middleton, Prince William under fire for ‘overcharging’ parents

Kate Middleton, Prince William under fire for ‘overcharging’ parents