Tom Brady seen caressing model Irina Shayk

Tom Brady and model Irina Shayk have reportedly spent the night together, and the NFL star was spotted caressing the model.



Their romance rumours sparked as they were seen getting cosy and intimate.

The NFL quarterback appeared to be fully involved with the Russian model just days after he was romantically linked to TV star Kim Kardashian.

According to the Mirror, eyewitnesses who saw Tom caressing the model said that Tom picked the model Irina up on Friday, and they emerged from the sports star's home in Los Angeles on Saturday morning.

Mailonline reported that the photos and videos obtained by the publication saw Irina wearing the same clothes from the night before as she was dropped back at her hotel by Tom Brady in his Rolls Royce.

In June, the source close to the model stressed that the pair was nothing more than friends and their relationship was purely platonic.

According to People magazine, Tom Brady split from his wife, Gisele Bundchen, in October 2022, and the couple filed for divorce in Florida.

Since Tom Brady's split from his wife, he has been romantically linked with several women, including Kim Kardashian and model Emily Ratajkowski.

Tom shares two children with his ex-wife Gisele, 10-year-old Vivian and 13-year-old Benjamin, whereas the model Irina shares a six-year-old daughter with ex Bradley Cooper.

She has previously dated Christiano Ronaldo from 2009 to 2015 and Rob Burdon from 2005 to 2007.