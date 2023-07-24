The 1975 drop out of Indonesia shows after ban in Malaysia over LGBTQ row

The 1975, a British band, has decided to cancel their concerts in Taiwan and Indonesia, which has a Muslim-majority population.

This decision came after the band was banned from performing in Malaysia due to their on-stage criticism of Malaysia’s anti LGBTQ law and same-sex kiss.

In a statement on Sunday, the indie-rock group said, “Due to current circumstances, it is impossible to proceed with the scheduled shows.”

On Saturday, the Malaysian government put a stop to the Good Vibes music festival in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur and prevented The 1975 from performing.

The band was barred following an on-stage same-sex kiss between lead singer Matt Healy and bassist Ross MacDonald that took place the previous night.

Additionally, Healy made a speech filled with profanity that condemned the government's position on homosexuality.

Malaysia, a country where the majority of the population follows the Muslim faith, considers homosexuality to be a criminal act.

Fahmi Fadzil, the Malaysian communications and digital minister, bashed Healy’s actions as “very rude” and said, “There will be no compromise with any party that challenges, belittles or violates Malaysian laws.”

The actions taken by The 1975, and subsequent events, have caused distress among members of Malaysia's LGBTQ community, who fear that it could lead to further discrimination against them.

The band was scheduled to perform in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, which has the world's largest Muslim population.

Although homosexuality is not illegal in most parts of Indonesia, including Jakarta, it remains a taboo subject and has faced opposition from Islamic groups.