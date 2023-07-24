 
menu menu menu

The 1975 drop out of Indonesia shows after ban in Malaysia over LGBTQ row

By
Web Desk

|July 24, 2023

The 1975, a British band, has decided to cancel their concerts in Taiwan and Indonesia, which has a Muslim-majority population. 

This decision came after the band was banned from performing in Malaysia due to their on-stage criticism of Malaysia’s anti LGBTQ law and same-sex kiss.

In a statement on Sunday, the indie-rock group said, “Due to current circumstances, it is impossible to proceed with the scheduled shows.”

On Saturday, the Malaysian government put a stop to the Good Vibes music festival in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur and prevented The 1975 from performing. 

The band was barred following an on-stage same-sex kiss between lead singer Matt Healy and bassist Ross MacDonald that took place the previous night. 

Additionally, Healy made a speech filled with profanity that condemned the government's position on homosexuality.

Malaysia, a country where the majority of the population follows the Muslim faith, considers homosexuality to be a criminal act.

Fahmi Fadzil, the Malaysian communications and digital minister, bashed Healy’s actions as “very rude” and said, “There will be no compromise with any party that challenges, belittles or violates Malaysian laws.”

The actions taken by The 1975, and subsequent events, have caused distress among members of Malaysia's LGBTQ community, who fear that it could lead to further discrimination against them.

The band was scheduled to perform in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, which has the world's largest Muslim population. 

Although homosexuality is not illegal in most parts of Indonesia, including Jakarta, it remains a taboo subject and has faced opposition from Islamic groups.

More From Entertainment:

Miranda Lambert doubles down on her selfie-stance amid ongoing controversy video

Miranda Lambert doubles down on her selfie-stance amid ongoing controversy

Jonnie Irwin shares hospice care experience amid terminal cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin shares hospice care experience amid terminal cancer battle
Kate Middleton may ‘regret’ life decision involving Prince William video

Kate Middleton may ‘regret’ life decision involving Prince William
Tom Brady seen caressing model Irina Shayk

Tom Brady seen caressing model Irina Shayk
Prince William wants his marriage to Kate Middleton last forever

Prince William wants his marriage to Kate Middleton last forever

Hollywood won’t ‘jeopardize’ money to ‘soothe’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ego video

Hollywood won’t ‘jeopardize’ money to ‘soothe’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ego
Lizzo joins Australian tradition, performs 'Shoey' onstage in Sydney concert

Lizzo joins Australian tradition, performs 'Shoey' onstage in Sydney concert
Harry Styles releases video tribute to fans for support during Love On Tour

Harry Styles releases video tribute to fans for support during Love On Tour

Kate Middleton, Prince William under fire for ‘overcharging’ parents

Kate Middleton, Prince William under fire for ‘overcharging’ parents