Number of royal engagements undertaken by Kate Middleton have considerably dropped, according to a new report.

The Princess of Wales' workload has been questioned after figures published on Gert's Royal Website revealed she has undertaken 45 solo engagements this year, along with 40 joint ones with her husband Prince William.

According to the report, Kate took part in a total of 120 engagements in 2019 and she would hardly be able to match that amount this year.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser wrote, "Last year, Monarchy Inc undertook 30 percent fewer engagements than pre-pandemic, the fewest notched up in one year since 1983.

The royal expert also criticised the number of patronages the Prince of Wales has taken on, with Charles having more than 400 when he was the Prince of Wales compared to his son who has 38.