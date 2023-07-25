 
Prince Andrew 'digging his heels' in 30-room house: 'Optics don't look good'

By
Web Desk

|July 25, 2023

Prince Andrew’s chances of a royal return are thin amid his feud with King Charles III.

The Duke of York is currently fighting his elder brother to retain his abode in Windsor, a year after Andrew lost his military titles.

Speaking about his struggle, royal expert David Lownie tells The Daily Beast: “Andrew is digging his heels in because he argues he needs a large house - it has 30 rooms - for when his grandchildren come to stay, and it’s part of a wider power and status game with Charles.”

He continued: “Optics don’t look good, but that won’t worry Andrew. I don’t see him ever leaving.”

Prince Andrew is currently residing in the Royal Lodge, one of his only assets left after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

