Irina Shayk, Tom Brady alleged romance had been brewing since ‘a few weeks’

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk seemingly have a romance brimming as they sparked rumours following their cosy outing in Los Angeles.

The former NFL quarterback, 45 and the model, 37, reportedly spent the weekend at Brady’s LA home. Following their alleged rendezvous, the two were photographed together with Brady caressing the model while they were in his Rolls-Royce.

However, the romance had been brewing for some time as the “have been in touch for a few weeks” as they have a “spark” between them, an insider revealed to People Magazine.

The insider further added that the Russian model was invited by Brady to “fly out and meet up in Los Angeles.”

The source explained that the Brady and Shayk “spent the night Friday and Saturday at a house,” noting that the two have an “attraction.” They further added that they have “never been involved romantically before.”

According to a source that spoke to Entertainment Tonight, “Tom and Irina have run in the same circle for a while and have always gotten along great.”

Moreover, before their tryst in LA, the pair was rumoured to have spent the night together in June after they “hit it off” at a mutual friends’ wedding. The insider alleged to ET that two had “spent the night together” after the wedding ceremony.

However, the claims about spending the night together were refuted by Shayk’s rep in a Daily Mail piece and noted that it was a “totally malicious and fictional account of the evening.”

The new romance comes after Brady divorced his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, with whom he shares two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, in October 2022.

Meanwhile, the model shares 6-year-old daughter Lea with actor Bradley Cooper and has previously dated soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.