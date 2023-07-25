Inside Queen Camilla’s visit to Norfolk

King Charles wife Queen Camilla on Monday had two visits in Norfolk, exploring beloved author Anna Sewell's House and hearing more about jeweller Monica Vinader's sustainability practices.



The Queen was welcomed to Anna Sewell House, the birthplace of the beloved author of 'Black Beauty'.

During the visit, she had the opportunity to look at early editions of Black Beauty - a personal lifelong favourite - and meet volunteers who take care of the house.

Anna Sewell, the author of Black Beauty, was born 30th March 1820 and passed away on 25 April 1878 at the age of 58.

The Queen also met representatives of charity Redwings, who have been the custodians of Anna Sewell House in Great Yarmouth since 2022.

Later, Camilla visited jeweller Monica Vinader's design studio. The company won the 2022 Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Sustainable Development.

During her visit, she heard more about these practices and met staff working on the design and production process.